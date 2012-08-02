版本:
New Issue - Peninsula Gaming sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 2 Peninsula Gaming LLC on
Thursday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and
UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PENINSULA GAMING

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 8.375 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 767 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

