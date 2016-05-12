版本:
Oil producer Penn Virginia files for bankruptcy protection

May 12 Oil and natural gas producer Penn Virginia Corp and some of its units have filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest company to fall victim to a slump in oil prices.

The company said the restructuring will reduce its long-term debt by more than $1 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

