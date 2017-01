June 26 Penn Virginia Corp shareholder, Lone Star Value Management LLC, asked the oil and gas producer to consider strategic alternatives to explore "all credible proposals."

Lone Star's statement on Friday comes a day after Proactive Investors reported that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

"If it is true that Penn Virginia could be sold for an 80 percent premium or more to a credible buyer, the board has a fiduciary duty to fully explore such an offer," said Lone Star, which has a 2.8 percent stake in Penn Virginia. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)