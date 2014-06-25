Soros threatens action if Penn Virginia fails to sell itself

June 25 Penn Virginia Corp's biggest
shareholder George Soros reiterated that the oil and gas
producer should sell itself and said he would take action if the
company failed to do so.
Soros, who took a 9.18 percent stake in the company in
March, had said the company should explore strategic options and
that he would continue to have talks with the board,
shareholders and potential suitors.
As of June 25, Soros, his son Robert Soros, and his fund
Soros Fund Management LLC together own 9.53 percent of the
company, a regulatory filing showed. (1.usa.gov/Tx5FOZ)
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)