Canada's Penn West sells stake in Saskatchewan oilfield

Oct 1 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it would sell its non-operated 9.5 percent stake in Weyburn unit, a conventional oilfield in Southeast Saskatchewan, for C$205 million ($154 million).

The company also cut its 2015 production forecast to 84,000-88,000 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) from 86,000-90,000 boe/d. ($1 = C$1.3280) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)