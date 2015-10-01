Canada's Penn West sells stake in Saskatchewan oilfield

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it would sell its non-operated 9.5 percent stake in Weyburn unit, a conventional oilfield in Southeast Saskatchewan, for C$205 million ($154 million).
The company also cut its 2015 production forecast to 84,000-88,000 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) from 86,000-90,000 boe/d. ($1 = C$1.3280) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.