Oil producer Penn West to cut jobs, suspend dividend

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it would lay off about 35 percent of its workforce and suspended its dividend as it copes with a slump in crude oil prices.
The company also lowered its 2015 capital spending forecast by 13 percent to C$500 million ($380 million). ($1 = 1.3169 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance