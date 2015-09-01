版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 1日 星期二 18:12 BJT

Oil producer Penn West to cut jobs, suspend dividend

Sept 1 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it would lay off about 35 percent of its workforce and suspended its dividend as it copes with a slump in crude oil prices.

The company also lowered its 2015 capital spending forecast by 13 percent to C$500 million ($380 million). ($1 = 1.3169 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐