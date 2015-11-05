UPDATE 2-Penn West says asset sales will help maintain debt covenant

* Expects to create "additional headroom" in debt covenant
* Sees pipeline access issues impacting production volumes
* Posts much bigger quarterly loss
(Adds details, background)
Nov 5 Canadian oil producer Penn West Petroleum
Ltd said on Thursday it expects to create
"additional headroom" in a key debt covenant in the current
quarter by using proceeds from asset sales to pay down debt.
Penn West amended some of its debt covenants earlier in the
year after it had trouble meeting some terms related to its cash
flow.
The company said on Thursday the ratio between its senior
debt and EBITDA was 4.3 times, relative to a covenant that
requires it to be 5 times or lower.
Besides asset sales, the company has also been monetizing
foreign exchange hedges to remain within covenant levels.
"Given the progress we have made on our disposition program,
we may no longer need to monetize our remaining foreign exchange
hedges until next year," Chief Executive David Roberts said in a
statement.
Penn West said last month it had sold its 9.5 percent stake
in the Weyburn oil field in southeast Saskatchewan for C$205
million ($155.9 million).
The company has raised C$810 million from asset sales this
year, but some analysts have said it may need to do more to cope
with a near-60 percent drop in global oil prices since June last
year.
Penn West also said on Thursday that some production volumes
would be impacted through the first half of 2016 due to issues
accessing pipelines.
Third-party pipeline access issues, particularly in Cardium
in Alberta, caused production to fall below the company's
expectation in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Total production fell 18.5 percent to 82,198 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the quarter.
Penn West's net loss widened to C$764 million ($580 million),
or C$1.52 per share, from C$15 million, or 3 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company recorded an impairment charge of C$435 million
in the quarter due to low oil prices. It also recorded non-cash
impairment charges of C$399 million on two sales agreements
entered into in the quarter.
Gross revenue halved to C$295 million, hurt by weak oil
prices.
($1 = C$1.32)
