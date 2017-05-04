Penn West reports profit on higher oil prices, asset sales gains

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared to year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices and gains from asset sales.
The company reported a net profit of C$27 million ($19.69 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$100 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total production fell 54.7 percent to 34,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily due to asset sales.
The Calgary-based company said gross revenue fell to C$132 million from C$231 million. ($1 = 1.3712 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.