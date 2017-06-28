UPDATE 3-U.S. charges Penn West Petroleum, ex-executives with accounting fraud

(Adds comment from Curran's attorney)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Nia Williams
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators
on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against
Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd
and several of its former top finance executives.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Penn
West Petroleum, which this week changed its name to Obsidian
Energy, moved hundreds of millions of dollars from operating
expense accounts to capital expenditure accounts.
That maneuver, the SEC said, artificially reduced the
company's operating costs by as much as 20 percent at times, and
improved metrics for oil extraction efficiency.
The company issued a statement saying the lawsuit was based
on "historic" accounting practices that were discovered and
reported to the SEC in July 2014.
The company restated its financial statements in September
that same year.
"We are naturally disappointed that the SEC has chosen to
pursue these past matters which we reported to them and fully
remediated years ago," Chief Executive Officer David French
said, adding that employees involved in the accounting issue had
left the company.
Penn West was one of Canada's largest oil and gas producers
at the time of the alleged offences, producing around 100,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day. It has since downsized by
selling the bulk of its assets and now produces 31,000 boepd,
primarily in Alberta's Cardium, Peace River and Viking plays.
The SEC's complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan,
charged former Chief Financial Officer Todd Takeyasu, former
vice president of accounting and reporting Jeffery Curran, and
former operations controller Waldemar Grab.
The SEC said the three manipulated operating expenses to
lower a key metric related to the cost of oil extraction.
Grab, the SEC said, is cooperating with the agency and has
agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying
wrongdoing.
Richard Albert, an attorney for Takeyasu, said his client
was confident "the SEC's claims against him are meritless and he
looks forward to defending this case vigorously and prevailing
in court."
Helen Gredd, an attorney for Curran, said the SEC's
portrayal of her client "bears no resemblance to reality" and he
will be vindicated.
An attorney for Grab could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The Alberta Securities Commission conducted an investigation
into Penn West but has not brought charges.
"Our investigation led us to a different conclusion to that
of the SEC," said spokeswoman Alison Trollope.
Penn West shares were down 6.9 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$1.62.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Susan
Heavey and Tim Ahmann, and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)