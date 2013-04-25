版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:24 BJT

Soros reports 7.9 percent stake in Penney, shares rise

NEW YORK, April 25 Billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in struggling department store chain J.C. Penney Co on Thursday.

Penney shares rose 6.3 percent to $16.20 in after-hours trading.

