CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-ACE to buy Penn Millers for $107 mln

(Corrects paragraph 4 to clarify Brian Dowd is in the Office of the Chairman, and not the company's chairman)

* ACE says deal to add to earnings immediately

* Expects deal to close in early 2012

Sept 8 U.S. property and casualty insurer ACE Ltd said on Thursday it would buy Penn Millers Holding Corp for $107 million to boost its presence in the booming agricultural insurance sector.

U.S. farm incomes are growing and farmers are paying off debt and buying land and machinery, providing insurers with a market to grow in as they face soft premium pricing in their other lines of business.

Earlier in the day, Penn Millers said ACE would pay $20.50 per share, a 26 percent premium to Penn Millers' Wednesday close of $16.30.

"The acquisition of Penn Millers will provide us with an established, specialty niche business that complements our current agricultural market capabilities," Brian Dowd, who is in the Office of the Chairman of ACE, said in a statement.

ACE said it expects the deal to add immediately to its earnings and book value per share.

Last year, ACE bought out crop insurance provider Rain and Hail Insurance Service Inc for $1.1 billion as part of its strategy to grow niche insurance products targeted at the farm sector.

There is no financing conditions and the purchase will be made with ACE's available cash, Penn Millers said in a statement.

Shares of ACE closed at $64.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Penn Millers shares were up 26 percent at $20.49 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott, Maju Samuel)