公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming jumps in premarket; plans to split businesses into two

NEW YORK Nov 16 Penn National Gaming Inc : * Jumps 38.1 percent to $51.95 in premarket; plans to split businesses into two

