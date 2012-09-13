Pennsylvania's teacher pension returns 3.4 pct in fiscal 2012

Sept 13 Pennsylvania's public pension fund for
school teachers returned 3.4 percent in fiscal 2012, it said on
Thursday, falling short of its goal but outperforming many other
state-level pension systems.
The state's $48.8 billion Public School Employees Retirement
System, the 17th largest state-sponsored defined benefit public
pension fund in the U.S., had membership of nearly 474,000
active and retired school employees as of June 30.
Over the past few years, PSERS' board and staff have cut the
fund's exposure to equities, added risk-parity assets and
lowered its long-term actuarial investment rate of return
assumption to 7.5 percent from 8 percent.
"Those efforts have paid off over the past fiscal year as
PSERS outperformed many of its peers while significantly
reducing risk and volatility in the Fund," PSERS Chief
Investment Officer Alan Van Noord said in a statement.
The fund also posted a nearly 12.6 percent return over a
three-year period, 7.2 percent over 10 years and 8.4 for the
past 25 years.
For many large public pension funds, fiscal 2012 was
challenging. The $150.6 billion California Teachers pension
fund, or CalSTRS, earned 1.8 percent in fiscal 2012.
Various New York City pension funds reported an annual
return of 1.7 percent, and Florida's $122.7 billion fund grew
just 0.29 percent.
Pennsylvania has a separate $25 billion pension fund for
state employees. It has more than 228,000 members.
It follows a different fiscal year, but its one-year rate of
return as of June 30 was 1.9 percent, net of fees, a spokeswoman
said. It has also returned 6 percent so far in calendar year
2012.