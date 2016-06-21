UPDATE 2-Longtime Philadelphia congressman convicted of fraud - prosecutors

(Adds details of charges, verdicts for co-defendants)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Representative Chaka
Fattah was convicted on Tuesday of orchestrating multiple frauds
aimed at enriching himself and preserving his political career,
prosecutors said.
The 59-year-old Fattah, who has represented parts of
Philadelphia in Congress for more than two decades, was found
guilty of more than two dozen counts of racketeering, bribery
and fraud following a month-long trial in federal court in
Philadelphia.
Fattah lost the Democratic primary in April, months after
being charged in a wide-ranging indictment alongside four
associates.
Prosecutors said Fattah misappropriated hundreds of
thousands of dollars in campaign, charity and taxpayer money in
a series of schemes stretching over several years.
Some of the frauds stemmed from Fattah's unsuccessful 2007
mayoral campaign, which left him deeply in debt to several
supporters.
During the race, Fattah accepted an illegal secret $1
million loan from a former chief executive officer of student
loan servicer SLM Corp, or Sallie Mae, according to
authorities.
Fattah convinced Karen Nicholas, who oversaw his nonprofit
educational organization, to transfer charitable donations and
federal grant money to repay the loan, prosecutors said.
Separately, Fattah encouraged consultant Thomas Lindenfeld
to apply for federal funds for a fake nonprofit as a way of
repaying more than $100,000 he was owed.
In another scheme, Fattah funneled campaign money through
another consultant, Gregory Naylor, to pay off his son's student
debt. The son, Chaka Fattah Jr., was convicted in an unrelated
fraud case last year and sentenced to five years in prison.
Both Lindenfeld and Naylor pleaded guilty and testified as
government witnesses at trial against Fattah.
Fattah's lawyers said he was unaware of the schemes, which
they claimed were set in motion by Lindenfeld and Naylor, and
argued that the case rested entirely on the word of two
convicted felons seeking leniency.
Fattah also accepted bribes from a close friend, retired
businessman Herb Vederman, in exchange for supporting Vederman's
quest to secure a U.S. ambassadorship, prosecutors said.
The congressman made a personal appeal to President Barack
Obama on Vederman's behalf.
Lawyers for Fattah and Vederman said the two men acted out
of friendship, not as part of a bribery scheme.
Nicholas, Vederman and two other Fattah associates,
consultant Robert Brand and campaign treasurer Bonnie Bowser,
were also found guilty of several counts on Tuesday, although
the jury acquitted Nicholas and Bowser on some charges.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler)