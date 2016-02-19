Ax looms over Pennsylvanian maple-sugaring family's natgas line protest

| HARRISBURG, Pa.
hold a Pennsylvania family that runs a maple syrup business in
contempt of court on Friday if it persists in blocking crews
from felling a grove of trees to make way for a new shale gas
pipeline that would cross its property.
The defendants and their supporters, who first confronted
chainsaw crews on Feb. 10, face arrest if they again interfere,
U.S. District Court Judge Malachy Mannion in Scranton warned
earlier this week.
The $875 million Continental Pipeline, due to be operational
this autumn, would run 124 miles (200 km) from Montrose,
Pennsylvania, to Albany, New York, and bring gas from
Pennsylvania fracking wells to the New York and New England
markets.
"We're trying to keep them from cutting trees before they
have all the permits they need to build in New York state," said
Megan Holleran, spokeswoman for North Harford Maple, a
family-run syrup business in New Milford, Pennsylvania.
Christopher Stockton, a Constitution spokesman, acknowledged
the company does not have all the permits needed to finish the
New York portion of the pipeline but said it expected to receive
them.
"All the pipe is in New York waiting," he said. "The crews
are hired and mobilized and ready to go."
Family members and their supporters in recent weeks have
stood in the proposed right-of-way to prevent cutting of the
trees.
The protesters include co-owners Catherine Holleran, Michael
Zeffer, Maryann Zeffer, and Patricia Glover, all siblings, and
Dustin Webster, their nephew.
Protests against fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, to
extract gas from subterranean shale rock formations have grown
across the state, where the industry has flourished in recent
years.
In Pennsylvania's Susquehanna County, home of North Harford
Maple, Cabot has frequently tangled with anti-fracking
activists, who say the process can pollute water, create noise
and trigger earthquakes.
The 120-foot (37-m) wide pipeline right-of-way would force
the felling of up to 200 maples, or about 80 percent of the
trees.
At this point, the family is more concerned with getting
paid what it considers a fair value for the land, rather than
stopping the pipeline outright.
"We want to be fairly compensated," she said.
Houston-based Constitution Pipeline Co requested the hearing
because it faces a March 31 deadline for tree- cutting imposed
by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to protect the
endangered Northern Long-Eared Bat and certain migratory bird
species, according to court papers.
If the deadline passes, FERC rules would force the
Houston-based joint venture, which involves involving Cabot Oil
& Gas Corp, Williams Cos and other partners, to
delay the work until autumn at the earliest.
