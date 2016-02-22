Two Pennsylvania families who say fracking fouled water take case to trial

| SCRANTON, Pa.
SCRANTON, Pa. Feb 22 Jury selection began on
Monday in a federal lawsuit in which two northeastern
Pennsylvania families allege that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
contaminated their well water with methane when it began
fracking for natural gas near their homes.
Two couples - Scott Ely and Monica Marta-Ely, and Ray and
Victoria Hubert - are the only plaintiffs remaining in a case
that initially involved more than 40 people. The rest have
settled with Cabot, a major producer in Susquehanna County.
"We haven't had clean water since he was in kindergarten,"
said Marta-Ely, gesturing to her 13-year-old son Jared at a news
conference during a break in jury selection.
The process of hyrodraulic fracturing, or fracking, to
extract gas from underground shale formations has yielded
widespread opposition in many parts of the country, including
northeastern Pennsylvania.
Critics say fracking is responsible for environmental
damage, excessive noise and even earthquakes. Its supporters say
the process, which has slashed the country's dependence on
foreign energy sources in recent years, is safe.
The families suing Cabot live near Dimock, Pennsylvania, a
town made infamous by "Gasland," an Oscar-nominated documentary
that galvanized the anti-fracking movement. The 2010 film showed
tap water in the area that could be set on fire because of the
methane gas it contained. Both families say water in their homes
was flammable in the past.
Scott Ely, who said his family has lived in the Dimock area
since the 1800s, said he hauls in tankers of water for his
family. The family showed reporters a bottle of water that they
say came from their well. It was the color of coffee and cream.
"It's hard, especially in the winter, as my kids will tell
you," he said.
The two families are seeking compensatory and punitive
damages from Cabot for the alleged contamination of their water
supply.
According to court documents, the trial will bring to light
a state law that assumes that a gas driller is responsible for
water well contamination within 1,000 feet of a drilling site
that develops within six months of drilling.
Cabot argues that the state law deviates too much from
traditional tort law, which requires the plaintiffs to prove
damages.
"The evidence will show that Cabot met or exceeded the
applicable standards of care in the drilling and completion of
the ... wells," according to court documents. "Cabot will
present evidence that the plaintiff's water is potable."
(Editing By Frank McGurty, Bernard Orr)