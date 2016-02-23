Pennsylvania fracking trial begins, pitting families against driller

| SCRANTON, Pa.
SCRANTON, Pa. Feb 23 Cabot Oil & Gas Co
contaminated drinking water for two Pennsylvania families in its
rush to begin fracking operations during the state's natural gas
boom, a lawyer told a federal jury in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on
Tuesday at the start of a civil trial.
Leslie Lewis, who represents two families from the town of
Dimock, told a six-member jury that Cabot had shown "reckless
disregard" for the safety of her clients and other local
residents.
But Stephen Dillard, a lawyer for the Houston, Texas-based
energy company, said in his opening statement that the town's
groundwater already contains naturally occurring methane and
that experts would testify humans cannot be harmed by
methane-laced water.
"The issues they have are cosmetic and aesthetic," Dillard
said. "Those can be treated, but it's not toxic."
Dimock figured prominently in the 2010 Oscar-nominated
documentary "Gasland," which examined the controversial practice
of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to extract natural gas
from underground shale formations.
The movie showed tap water in Dimock that could be set on
fire due to the methane it contained.
Scott Ely and his wife, Monica Marta-Ely, and Ray and
Victoria Hubert are seeking compensatory and punitive damages
from Cabot. They are the last of approximately 40 plaintiffs who
sued Cabot in 2009; the others have all settled with the
company.
The trial is one of the first lawsuits alleging water
contamination from fracking to reach a jury.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson rejected Lewis' request
to introduce a bottle of coffee-and-cream colored water drawn
from the Ely well on Tuesday morning as evidence. He said the
deadline for submitting new exhibits had passed and that jurors
could view photos of the turbid water already in evidence.
Dillard told jurors that scientific evidence would show
there is no underground pathway between nearby gas wells and the
families' water wells.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
The enormous Marcellus formation, which stretches
underground across Pennsylvania and into several other states,
prompted a massive natural gas boom starting in 2008.
