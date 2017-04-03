Pennsylvania families, fracking company ordered to settle dispute

| HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3 Two Pennsylvania
families who claimed their drinking water had been tainted by
fracking and the energy company they blamed for it said on
Monday they would try to seek a settlement after a judge threw
out a $4.2 million jury verdict against the company.
The case in Dimock, Pennsylvania is one of the
highest-profile incidents in the United States of residents
contending that fracking polluted their well water, an
allegation the company Cabot Oil & Gas Co has denied.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson late Friday ordered the
Dimock families and Cabot to try to reach a settlement.
The Ely and Hubert families were the last of more than 40
families living in the northeastern Pennsylvania town to
continue their legal battle. They charged that their water was
contaminated with methane gas after Cabot began fracking in
2008. The other families settled in 2012.
"We were always for mediation," said Leslie Lewis, a lawyer
for the families. "We had to go to trial because we couldn't get
a fair decision."
Lewis said she was looking into whether her clients could
appeal the judge's order.
Carlson's opinion said that jurors had allowed sympathy for
the families to outweigh hard evidence presented during the
trial. Cabot had hoped the judge would throw out the case
altogether.
"Although the court agrees with Cabot that the evidence
presented in support of the plaintiffs' claims was spare ...
does not agree that Cabot has demonstrated that it is
entitled to have a judgment entered in the company's favor,"
Carlson wrote.
Stephen Dillard, lead counsel for Cabot, said the company
would abide by the judge's order and begin mediation.
Dimock gained notoriety following the 2010 documentary
"Gasland" by Josh Fox which showed local residents lighting
their tap water on fire because of the high amount of methane it
contained.
Cabot and the U.S. gas industry have long held that fracking
and drilling were safe and not responsible for water
contamination.
Carlson said in his ruling that Lewis' courtroom behavior
may have prejudiced the jury, saying the lawyer presented the
case she wished she had instead of one that abided by his
pre-trial rulings excluding certain evidence and witnesses.
"The court was highly critical of me," Lewis said in an
e-mail on Monday. "At Cabot’s request, the court excluded
critical, relevant evidence, inextricably linked to the facts
and claims in this civil matter."
(Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay)