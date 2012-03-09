CORRECTED-Pennsylvania's Harrisburg to skip 2 debt payments

March 9 The receiver overseeing Pennsylvania's distressed capital city Harrisburg on Thursday said the city will not make $5.3 million of debt payments due March 15 to ensure there is cash to fund vital services.

However, these bondholders will be protected. "The payment of principal and interest on such bonds and notes is insured by Ambac Assurance Corporation," Receiver David Unkovic said in a statement.

The payments that will be skipped consist of: $2.735 million due on the city's general obligation refunding bonds, Series D of 1997, and $2.53 million due on the city's general obligation refunding notes, Series F of 1997, Unkovic said.