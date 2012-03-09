UPDATE 1-Harrisburg, Pa. to skip two debt payments

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
By Hilary Russ
March 9 Pennsylvania's distressed capital city Harrisburg on Thursday will not make $5.3 million of debt payments due March 15 to ensure there is enough cash to fund vital services.
"This action will enable the city to continue operating and providing services while taking important steps to recover fiscal stability," receiver David Unkovic said in a statement.
Holders of the affected bonds and notes do have some protection, however, because principal and interest payments are insured by Ambac Assurance Corp., Unkovic said.
Pennsylvania's capital of 50,000 people is mired in $326 million in debt due to the expensive retrofits and repairs of its troubled trash incinerator.
The city filed a rare municipal bankruptcy, but a judge threw out the case last year.
The state then tapped Unkovic to take over the city's finances.
The payments that will be skipped consist of: $2.735 million due on the city's general obligation refunding bonds, Series D of 1997, and $2.53 million due on the city's general obligation refunding notes, Series F of 1997, Unkovic said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.