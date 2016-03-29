Scranton, Pennsylvania to sell sewer utility for $195 mln

March 29 The financially distressed city of
Scranton, Pennsylvania, will soon sell its public sewer utility
to a subsidiary of American Water Works Company Inc. for
$195 million, according to local news reports.
The deal would mark another step forward in the city's
efforts to stabilize its budget. An old steel and coal town
known as the Electric City and as the setting for the television
series "The Office," Scranton's finances have been under state
oversight since 1992.
The city's previous administration made headlines in 2012
when it cut police and firefighter pay to minimum wage for two
weeks because it could not make payroll.
The Scranton Sewer Authority sale to Pennsylvania American
Water is expected to save $350 million over 30 years,
Mayor William Courtright said late on Monday, according to
reports.
"Without this deal the city wouldn't have been able to
survive, financially anyway," Courtright said in televised
remarks.
The mayor's office referred Reuters' questions on Tuesday to
the city solicitor, who did not return calls. The city business
administrator and the authority's executive director also did
not reply to requests for information on the sale.
A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania American Water, which already
owns Scranton's drinking water system, said she could not
comment.
Nationally, American Water expanded its customer base in
2015 by nearly 42,000 customers, with just over half of those
coming from acquisitions that closed that year, according to a
transcript of the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in
February.
Courtright has previously said the sewer utility could
become "an unaffordable liability" that would lead to huge rate
increases, largely because of expensive capital improvements
required by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Earlier this month, Scranton city officials also disclosed
details of a $31.5 million deal to pay off a long-overdue labor
award. The city will pay about $29.3 million in back pay to
police and firefighters, including retirees, and put a total of
$1.59 million into the city's public pension funds.
Resolving the unpaid bill, which was inherited from the
previous administration, is expected to relieve a large
financial uncertainty for the city. Courtright took office in
January 2014.
