Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to using Twitter to help Islamic State

Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded
guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S.
military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to
kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jalil Aziz faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading
guilty to two terrorism-related charges in federal court in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
U.S. authorities have brought Islamic State-related charges
against more than 100 individuals since 2013. An Arizona man was
found guilty at trial on Monday of helping a New York City
college student travel to Syria, where he died fighting for
Islamic State.
Aziz used his Twitter account to release names, addresses,
photographs and military branches for the U.S. service members,
according to an indictment.
He told his followers to "kill them in their own lands,
behead them in their own homes, stab them to death as they walk
their street thinking that they are safe," prosecutors said.
All told, Aziz used at least 71 Twitter accounts to
disseminate messages in support of the radical group Islamic
State, authorities said.
He was initially arrested in December 2015 and charged with
trying to help others travel to the Middle East to join Islamic
State fighters.
Prosecutors said investigators found a "go bag" at his home
containing ammunition, a knife and a black mask.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Andrew Hay)