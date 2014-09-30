PennTex Midstream Partners files for IPO

Sept 30 Energy logistics company PennTex Midstream Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common units.

Citigroup, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1nDZDKB)

The company set a nominal fundraising target of about $150 million for the IPO.

PennTex said it planned to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PTXP."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)