PennTex Midstream Partners files for IPO

Sept 30 Energy logistics company PennTex
Midstream Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators for an initial
public offering of common units.
Citigroup, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Tudor Pickering
Holt & Co are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company
said in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1nDZDKB)
The company set a nominal fundraising target of about $150
million for the IPO.
PennTex said it planned to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PTXP."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
