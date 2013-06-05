UPDATE 1-Penn West names new CEO, sets dividend cut and layoffs

* Penn West nearly halves its dividend payout
* Company to also layoff 10 percent of staff
* Mulls joint ventures, and other options
* Shares down 2.8 percent in afternoon trading
By Euan Rocha and Scott Haggett
TORONTO/CALGARY, June 5 Canada's Penn West
Petroleum Ltd named a former Marathon Oil Corp
executive as CEO and said it would slash its dividend, cut 10
percent of its staff and review strategic options such as asset
sales and joint ventures.
The Calgary-based oil and gas producer said late on Tuesday
that it had appointed former Marathon Chief Operating Officer
David Roberts as president and chief executive officer,
effective June 19. He replaces Murray Nunns, who will retire
from the company on July 1.
Penn West is one of Canada's largest conventional oil
producers with nearly 6 million acres (2.5 million hectares) of
exploration lands in Western Canada and 676 million barrels of
reserves. However, its shares have dropped by more than half
over the past two years as production declined while its rich
dividend drained the cash needed to boost output.
"The company has been struggling and it needed to take
decisive action," said Jim Hall, chief investment officer at
Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which owns some 1.32 million
Penn West shares, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data.
"I'm happy they are doing so."
Penn West said it plans to increase efficiency, starting
with a 10 percent workforce reduction over the next few weeks.
The company had about 2,130 employees at the end of 2012.
For the third quarter, the company is cutting its quarterly
payout to 14 Canadian cents a share from 27 Canadian cents to
increase its financial flexibility, it said. Shares of Penn West
were down 30 Canadian cents at C$10.60 by early afternoon in
Toronto.
"They need the cash to operate the business and invest in
the business so it makes sense to retain it rather than pay it
out when they couldn't afford to do so," Hall said.
The company will maintain the second-quarter dividend at 27
Canadian cents a share and pay it to shareholders of record on
June 28. It also said its outlook on full-year production and
capital spending remained unchanged.
STRATEGIC REVIEW
Penn West also said its board will form a special committee
to explore such options as strategic financing alternatives,
asset divestments, joint ventures and other business
combinations.
The changes come barely a month after the company named two
respected industry leaders to its board - former Suncor Energy
Inc head Rick George as chairman and former head of
Canadian Natural Resources Allan Markin as vice
chairman.
"We believe the announced CEO change signals a step forward
in the ongoing reorganization and restructuring of Penn West,"
BMO Capital Markets analyst Gordon Tait said in a research note.
"We are encouraged that the company appears to be making the
difficult organizational and financial changes needed."
Tait and other analysts said, however, that Penn West was
not out of the woods and still needed to improve operational
efficiency, shed assets and strengthen its balance sheet.
"The company's base operations are unsustainable today,"
said Barclays analyst Grant Hofer. This makes Penn West a
unattractive as a takeover target and joint venture partner, he
said.
Despite Penn West's not so solid financial position, some
investors do not rule out the possibility of a takeover.
"We never buy anything based on take-out value, but if you
do look at some of the take-outs that have happened, it is not
necessarily the companies in the best financial position that
get taken out," said Ryan Bushell, a portfolio manager for the
IA Clarington Canadian Conservative Equity Fund at Leon Frazer.
"I could see someone finding some value in (Penn West). We
certainly still think there is value in it," said Bushell, whose
firm owns roughly 1.94 million Penn West shares, according to
Thomson Reuters data.