UPDATE 1-Penn West 4th-qtr loss widens on hedging losses

Feb 16 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd
reported a wider fourth-quarter loss mainly due to
hedging losses and said it will continue to focus on light-oil
areas.
Penn West, one of Western Canada's largest conventional oil
and gas producers, said it will continue to ramp up operations
in the resource plays Cardium, Viking and Carbonates in Alberta.
North American gas companies have faced a challenging 2011,
amid a weak gas price environment. Natural gas prices have been
depressed for years now, driving oil and gas companies to move
to liquids-rich regions.
Last month, natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231, their lowest since 2002.
For 2012, Penn West forecast capital budget of C$1.6 billion
to C$1.7 billion before asset dispositions.
It expects production to average 168,500-172,500 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the year. In 2011, production
averaged 163,094 boe/d.
Last year, wildfires had forced oil companies in Alberta --
the country's largest energy-producing province -- to shut off
tens of thousands of barrels of output.
For the October-December quarter, net loss was C$62 million,
or 13 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net loss of C$37
million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Production for the quarter was up about 2 percent at 168,801
boe/d.
Funds flow rose 43 percent to C$437 million, or 93 Canadian
cents per share, driven by higher oil and liquids production as
well as robust crude oil prices.
Shares of the company, which operates under the trade name
Penn West Exploration, closed at C$21.65 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.