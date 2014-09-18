Penn West CEO says he expects investors to remain wary

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 David Roberts, chief
executive of Penn West Petroleum Ltd, the Canadian
conventional oil producer which released delayed third-quarter
earnings on Thursday after finding accounting irregularities,
said he expects investors to be in a "show-me" state after years
of weak production and profits.
Roberts said in an interview that Penn West has mostly
completed the restructuring he launched after coming to the job
in July 2013 and he is now just fine-tuning the company's
operations.
However despite two quarters of meeting the company's
targets for oil production, Roberts thinks investors will remain
cautious about the company.
"We still have a lot of proving to do in terms of execution
capability," he said. "This is a company with a pretty poor
track record over the last several years ... The market is going
to remain in a 'show-me' state for a little while."
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)