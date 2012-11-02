Penn West posts loss as hedging weighs

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas producers, reported a third-quarter loss on hedging losses.
Net loss was C$67 million ($67.2 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net income of C$138 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded unrealized losses of C$176 million in the quarter compared with a gain of C$238 million a year earlier.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei