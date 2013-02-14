版本:
REFILE-Penn West posts smaller loss on asset sale gain

Feb 14 Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of western Canada's largest conventional oil and gas producers, posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss on gains from asset sales.

Net loss for the quarter was C$53 million ($52.87 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$62 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross revenue fell 18 percent to C$799 million.

Production for the quarter was 153,931 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from 168,801 boe/d a year earlier.

