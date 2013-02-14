REFILE-Penn West posts smaller loss on asset sale gain

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of western Canada's largest conventional oil and gas producers, posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss on gains from asset sales.
Net loss for the quarter was C$53 million ($52.87 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$62 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Gross revenue fell 18 percent to C$799 million.
Production for the quarter was 153,931 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from 168,801 boe/d a year earlier.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.