UPDATE 2-Penn West profit falls; backs FY output forecast

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds exit production outlook for FY, background)
Nov 3 Penn West Petroleum Ltd posted third-quarter earnings that were half that of a year ago, when it recorded a one-time gain from an asset sale, and the Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it backed its full-year production outlook.
Penn West sees full-year production averaging 162,000-164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Exit rate for the year is pegged at 174,000-177,000 boe/d.
The July-September net income was C$138 million ($136.3 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$304 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share a year ago.
Last year, the company recorded a C$368 million gain on its joint venture in the Cordova Embayment in northeast British Columbia.
Gross revenue rose 18 percent to C$861 million, riding on higher oil prices so far this year.
Production for the quarter averaged 161,323 boe/d, down from 164,087 boe/d a year ago.
The company's shares closed at C$18.30 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.013 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.