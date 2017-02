MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican mining company Penoles (PENOLES.MX) more than doubled its second quarter net profit to reach 3.68 billion pesos ($315 million) on higher metals prices, the company reported on Tuesday.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo (FRES.L) said its revenues in the April to June period reached nearly 24.85 billion pesos. ($1=11.71 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)