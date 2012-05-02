RPT-Mexican miner Penoles' Q1 net profit drops 6.1 pct

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Wednesday a 6.1 percent drop in first-quarter profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said its profit in the first quarter was 3.232 billion pesos ($252 million) versus 3.442 billion pesos in the 2011 period. Revenues were 26.444 billion pesos in the 2012 January to March period.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.