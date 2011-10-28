版本:
Mexican miner Penoles says 3rd qtr profit soars

Oct 28 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles (PENOLES.MX) more than doubled its third-quarter profit, the company reported on Friday.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo (FRES.L), said its third-quarter profit rose to 4.014 billion pesos ($289 million) from 1.375 billion pesos a year earlier. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

