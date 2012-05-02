版本:
Mexican miner Penoles' Q1 net profit drops 6.1 pct

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Wednesday a 6.1 percent drop in first-quarter profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said its profit in the first quarter was 3.232 billion pesos ($252 million) versus 3.442 billion pesos in the 2011 period. Revenues were 26.444 billion pesos in the 2012 January to March period.

