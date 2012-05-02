UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles' Q1 net profit drops 6.1 pct

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Wednesday a 6.1 percent drop in first-quarter profit compared to the same quarter last year, on lower base metals prices and higher costs due to mine expansion.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its profit in the first quarter was 3.232 billion pesos ($252 million) versus 3.442 billion pesos in the 2011 period.

Penoles spun off precious metals unit Fresnillo in 2008 and now focuses on base metals mining and refining.

The company said prices for lead fell nearly 20 percent in the quarter while zinc and copper prices were both down around 15 percent.

Penoles said revenue was 26.444 billion pesos in the 2012 January to March period, up 27.1 percent, on higher gold, zinc lead and copper production at its mines. Gold prices were up some 22 percent in the quarter while silver rose 3 percent, Penoles said in its report to the Mexican stock exchange.

The company said spending on new projects coming online during the quarter, like the Noche Buena gold mine operated by Fresnillo, led to an increase in costs that hit the bottom line.

Penoles stock was up 0.20 percent to 610.21 pesos per share in mid-morning trading on the local exchange.