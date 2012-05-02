UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles' Q1 net profit drops 6.1 pct

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican mining company
Industrias Penoles posted on Wednesday a 6.1
percent drop in first-quarter profit compared to the same
quarter last year, on lower base metals prices and higher costs
due to mine expansion.
The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its
profit in the first quarter was 3.232 billion pesos ($252
million) versus 3.442 billion pesos in the 2011 period.
Penoles spun off precious metals unit Fresnillo in 2008 and
now focuses on base metals mining and refining.
The company said prices for lead fell nearly 20 percent in
the quarter while zinc and copper prices were both down around
15 percent.
Penoles said revenue was 26.444 billion pesos in the 2012
January to March period, up 27.1 percent, on higher gold, zinc
lead and copper production at its mines. Gold prices were up
some 22 percent in the quarter while silver rose 3 percent,
Penoles said in its report to the Mexican stock exchange.
The company said spending on new projects coming online
during the quarter, like the Noche Buena gold mine operated by
Fresnillo, led to an increase in costs that hit the bottom line.
Penoles stock was up 0.20 percent to 610.21 pesos per share
in mid-morning trading on the local exchange.