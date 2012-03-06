UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles profit drops

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican mining
company Industrias Penoles posted on Tuesday a 31
percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as a rise in its
sales costs and a loss on derivatives ate into higher
revenues.
In spite of higher metals prices, Penoles earned
1.614 billion pesos ($115.5 million) between October and
December, down from 2.354 billion pesos a year
earlier.
Revenue at the miner and metals producer, which
controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo
, rose to 25.5 billion pesos, 36 percent above
results in the same quarter of 2010, as prices for silver and
gold jumped.
But the company said it lost 91.5 million pesos on
derivative instruments, up from just a 5.3 million peso loss in
the year-earlier quarter.
Fresnillo earlier reported its core profit, or earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, rose 63
percent to $1.54 billion in 2011, helped by robust metals
prices.
Penoles shares fell 1.88 percent to 633.52 pesos in
local trading.