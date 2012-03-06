UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles profit drops

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Tuesday a 31 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as a rise in its sales costs and a loss on derivatives ate into higher revenues.

In spite of higher metals prices, Penoles earned 1.614 billion pesos ($115.5 million) between October and December, down from 2.354 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue at the miner and metals producer, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo , rose to 25.5 billion pesos, 36 percent above results in the same quarter of 2010, as prices for silver and gold jumped.

But the company said it lost 91.5 million pesos on derivative instruments, up from just a 5.3 million peso loss in the year-earlier quarter.

Fresnillo earlier reported its core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, rose 63 percent to $1.54 billion in 2011, helped by robust metals prices.

Penoles shares fell 1.88 percent to 633.52 pesos in local trading.