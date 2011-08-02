UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles doubles quarterly net profit

* Silver prices double in the second quarter vs Q2 2010

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 Mexican mining company Penoles (PENOLES.MX) more than doubled its quarterly profit for the second straight period on higher metals prices, the company reported on Tuesday.

Penoles, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo (FRES.L), said it earned 3.68 billion pesos ($315 million) in the second quarter, compared with 1.78 billion in the same period a year ago.

Silver prices XAG= doubled in the second quarter compared with the 2010 period, boosting the company's revenue more than 58 percent to 24.85 billion pesos, Penoles said.

In the first quarter of the 2011, Penoles also doubled its profits compared with the start of 2010. [ID:nN0247026]

Penoles spun off Fresnillo as a precious metals unit and listed the company's shares in London.

Penoles now focuses on base metals mining and is the owner of the massive Met-Mex metals refinery that processes gold and silver from Fresnillo's mines.

Fresnillo earlier on Tuesday said first-half core profits soared 92 percent, but the report fell short of market expectations. [ID:nL6E7J206T] ($1=11.71 pesos)