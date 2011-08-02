UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles doubles quarterly net profit

* Silver prices double in the second quarter vs Q2 2010
* Doubles net profit for the second quarter in a row
* Fresnillo report in London below market expectations
MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 Mexican mining company
Penoles (PENOLES.MX) more than doubled its quarterly profit for
the second straight period on higher metals prices, the company
reported on Tuesday.
Penoles, which controls the world's largest primary silver
producer Fresnillo (FRES.L), said it earned 3.68 billion pesos
($315 million) in the second quarter, compared with 1.78
billion in the same period a year ago.
Silver prices XAG= doubled in the second quarter compared
with the 2010 period, boosting the company's revenue more than
58 percent to 24.85 billion pesos, Penoles said.
In the first quarter of the 2011, Penoles also doubled its
profits compared with the start of 2010. [ID:nN0247026]
Penoles spun off Fresnillo as a precious metals unit and
listed the company's shares in London.
Penoles now focuses on base metals mining and is the owner
of the massive Met-Mex metals refinery that processes gold and
silver from Fresnillo's mines.
Fresnillo earlier on Tuesday said first-half core profits
soared 92 percent, but the report fell short of market
expectations. [ID:nL6E7J206T]
($1=11.71 pesos)
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, editing by Maureen Bavdek)