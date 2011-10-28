UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles says 3rd qtr profit soars

* Doubles net profit for third quarter in a row

* Revenue jumps more than 50 pct (Adds detail on prices, Fresnillo, shares)

Oct 28 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles (PENOLES.MX) said on Friday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher metals prices.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo (FRES.L), said its third-quarter profit rose to 4.014 billion pesos ($289 million) from 1.375 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52 percent to 25.668 billion pesos from 16.927 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The mining company said it got a boost from higher prices for silver -- up more than 100 percent since the third quarter last year -- as well as gold, copper, lead and zinc.

Higher metal prices have helped Penoles all year. The company's profits also doubled in the first and second quarters compared with the same periods in 2010. [ID:nN1E7710LQ]

Penoles spun off Fresnillo as a precious metals unit and listed the company's shares in London.

Penoles now focuses on base metals mining and is the owner of the massive Met-Mex metals refinery that processes gold and silver from Fresnillo's mines.

Shares in Penoles were up 1.49 percent at 599.98 pesos in local trading. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay in Mexico City, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)