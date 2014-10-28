Mexico's Penoles 3rd-qtr profit down 9.1 pct on lower metal prices

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Industrias Penoles , a Mexican miner and metals processor, said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell 9.1 percent, hurt by lower metals prices, higher costs and currency losses.
Penoles, which runs Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, reported that profit slid to 1.16 billion pesos ($86.7 million), from 1.28 billion pesos a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.3 percent to 15.55 billion pesos.
The company said gold prices were down 3.4 percent over the quarter compared with the same period last year, while silver prices were down 7.6 percent.
Shares in the company were up 3.38 percent at 293.01 pesos before the company reported.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab