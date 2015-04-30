Mexico's Penoles profits fall on lower metals prices

MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican miner Penoles
said on Thursday that its profit for the first
quarter of the year fell 5.5 percent, hurt by a fall in gold and
silver prices.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, reported a
profit of 1.17 billion pesos ($76.5 million) in the quarter
compared to a profit of 1.24 billion pesos in the same period a
year earlier.
Penoles reported revenue of 15.59 billion pesos, up 5.7
percent from 14.74 billion pesos in the same quarter a year
earlier.
The company also said silver prices were down 18.5 percent
compared with the year-earlier quarter, while gold prices were
down 5.8 percent.
Shares in the company were down 2.68 percent at 259.75 pesos
per share in afternoon trading.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at the end of March)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)