版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 1日 星期五 03:51 BJT

Mexico's Penoles profits fall on lower metals prices

MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican miner Penoles said on Thursday that its profit for the first quarter of the year fell 5.5 percent, hurt by a fall in gold and silver prices.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, reported a profit of 1.17 billion pesos ($76.5 million) in the quarter compared to a profit of 1.24 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Penoles reported revenue of 15.59 billion pesos, up 5.7 percent from 14.74 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company also said silver prices were down 18.5 percent compared with the year-earlier quarter, while gold prices were down 5.8 percent.

Shares in the company were down 2.68 percent at 259.75 pesos per share in afternoon trading.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐