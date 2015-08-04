UPDATE 1-Mexico's Penoles profit up on gold production

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican miner Penoles said on Tuesday its net profit rose 42.5 percent in the second quarter as gold production increased and net financial costs fell.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, posted 552,620,000 pesos ($35.2 million) in net profit, compared to 387,913,000 in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 15.8 billion pesos.
Net financial costs fell to 321.8 million pesos from 501.4 million pesos.
Gold production rose nearly 18 percent from the year-earlier period. Refined gold production increased more than 9 percent, Penoles said.
However, lead and zinc production declined from the year-earlier period mostly because work at its Naica mine in northern Mexico has been suspended since January, due to a flood.
Although most metal prices declined, Penoles said the depreciation of the peso "mitigated the adverse effects" of lower prices to the company's revenue in pesos.
($1=15.6950 pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Richard Chang)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.