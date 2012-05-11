COMPLY-Navigating the maze of public pension rules

May 11 For advisers to public pension funds,
avoiding trouble often means not getting tripped up by the
little things.
A complex web of rules that severely restrict how much
advisers can spend on gifts and entertainment for government
officials is an area full of potential traps.
For advisers thinking about getting into the lucrative
pension business, these issues are worth more than a cursory
look. In some cases, buying an official as little as a cup of
coffee can trigger penalties as severe as being temporarily
barred from selling services to state and local governments.
The over-the-top examples are easy to spot, of course.
Lavishing government officials with more than $125,000 worth of
perks, including a $63,000 trip to Las Vegas on a private jet in
order to hold onto business from a city pension - among the
allegations made Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in a civil enforcement case against a Detroit-based
registered investment adviser and others - wou l d be obvious
abuses.
While such situations are extreme, advisers to public
pension funds face bigger problems in the everyday work they do,
according to Ki Hong, a Washington-based lawyer who advises
companies on political law issues.
Governments at every level have restricted or banned
spending on government officials in recent years, often in
response to scandals, said Hong. That means many advisers have
to think twice before covering even typical business expenses,
such as ordering sandwiches during an all-day meeting with
pension officials, he said.
"The majority of advisers out there do play it clean, but
they are unduly hindered by these laws that go over and beyond
prohibiting corruption," Hong said.
Concerns about graft are not new in the world of public
pension funds. Advising on the vast sums of money in these funds
can bring in generous fees for advisers with the right
connections.
In the Detroit case for example, MayfieldGentry Realty
Advisors LLC, allegedly earned almost $3 million in fees between
2008 and 2010 from investments the firm's chief executive and
majority owner, Chauncey Mayfield, recommended to Detroit's city
pension trustees, according to the SEC complaint against
Mayfield and his firm. The SEC alleges that Mayfield paid for
massages, concert tickets and other luxuries for Detroit's
ex-mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, to curry favor with his
administration after supporting another mayoral candidate.
Kilpatrick and Jeffrey Beasley, the city's former treasurer,
were also charged in the case. A lawyer for MayfieldGentry
declined to comment. Lawyers for Mayfield, Kilpatrick and
Beasley did not return calls requesting comment.
The cloud of such alleged influence-peddling discourages
many advisers from trying to do business with public pensions.
Still, Hong and others say it is not impossible to enter the
business and work honestly.
Many retirement plan servicers in both the private and
public sectors avoid offering clients extravagant trips and
fancy dinners not just because it's against the rules, but also
because it "puts the recipient in a bad place," said Michael
Kozemchak, a retirement plan consultant at Institutional
Investment Consulting in Bloomfield, Michigan.
His company routinely declines invitations for outings and
dinners from investment managers and service providers who want
access to his clients, he said. Even small items are off-limits.
"It's not worth accepting a golf ball or a t-shirt,"
Kozemchak said. "Although the value is de minimus, it looks
bad."
KEEPING TRACK
Good record keeping is essential for advisers working in the
public pension area. Some rules are easy to follow, like ones
that prohibit advisers from making gift and entertainment
expenditures on behalf of government officials.
Smaller limits, that can affect everything from golf outings
to ordering sandwiches for a meeting, are often imposed by
various states, cities and even the plans themselves. Those
rules can be more difficult to follow because of how they are
written. California state and local officials, for example, are
prohibited from receiving gifts totaling more than $420 in a
calendar year from certain sources.
Familiarity with the rules and ongoing changes is critical
for any adviser considering work in the public pension business.
Buying software to help track expenses, such as packages
offered by MyComplianceOffice and StarCompliance, is also
something advisers should consider.
The programs cost between $10,000 and $25,000 annually,
depending on the size of the firm, according to Larry Goldfarb,
a New York-based compliance consultant.
Some companies are developing software that automatically
track total gifts and entertainment expenses when employees seek
reimbursement through expense account systems, Goldfarb said.
Those programs may be even pricier, but still a bargain
compared with the fines and loss in revenue that advisers may
face if they break the rules.