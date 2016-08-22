Pension Insurance Corp in 230 mln stg pension buy-in with Pilkington

LONDON Aug 22 British insurer Pension Insurance
Corp has completed a 230 million pound ($301.00 million) pension
insurance 'buy-in' with the trustee of Pilkington Superannuation
Scheme, PIC said on Monday.
Pilkington Group Limited is a multinational glass
manufacturing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon
Sheet Glass, PIC said in a statement.
The lead adviser on the deal was Aon Hewitt, PIC said.
A deal to pass on some of the insurance risk of defined
benefit, or final salary, company schemes through a so-called
'buy-in', is often easier to price than a deal for all of the
risk, a so-called 'buy-out', pension consultants say.
"There has been a tangible increase in interest from
trustees in buy-ins since the Brexit referendum and we have
completed a number of transactions over the past few weeks and
expect more to follow," Uzma Nazir, actuary at PIC said.
($1 = 0.7641 pounds)
