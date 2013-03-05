Workers with defined contribution pensions save too little -OECD

| LONDON, March 5
LONDON, March 5 The decline in pension savings
is gathering pace as defined contribution (DC) schemes replace
final salary plans, meaning more workers in industrialised
countries are not putting enough aside for retirement, the OECD
said.
Workers contributing a total of 10 percent to DC pension
schemes for 40 years only have a 53 percent chance of targeting
70 percent of their final salary, the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.
This decreases to 14 percent if only 5 percent is
contributed for the same period.
By comparison, there is an average contribution of 20
percent into final salary pension plans, the OECD said in
response to a question.
DC pensions are schemes where the annual contribution amount
is specified but the future benefits are not guaranteed.
Weak financial markets have accelerated the trend of lower
contribution levels, while workers have little confidence in
managing the risks of inflation, interest rate changes,
investment and longevity themselves, the OECD said.
The OECD's Working Party on Private Pensions set out
recommendations for its 34 member countries.
Its suggestions included using schemes such as the
auto-enrolment initiatives in New Zealand and Britain to
increase contributions to pension schemes for at least 30-40
years if they want workers to retire on adequate private incomes
and avoid further pressure on state benefits.
Auto-enrolment enrols eligible workers into a company or
national pension scheme but gives them the opportunity to opt
out.
If governments want to increase participation rates as much
as possible, making pension saving compulsory is the "best way
to go", Pablo Antolin-Nicolas, principal economist, private
pensions at the OECD said on Monday.
In OECD countries, the difference in coverage rates between
countries with mandatory solutions, such as Australia, and
voluntary private pension systems is as much as 30 percent, the
report said.
Antolin-Nicolas said that in some cases compulsory pension
saving may not be politically possible and could be inefficient
- in which case, "auto-enrolment is a good second best".
Britain introduced auto-enrolment in October 2012 to combat
a soaring pensions bill and nudge up to 11 million people into
retirement saving, rather than relying on the
state..
Before the government introduced auto-enrolment, the average
contributions in Britain to old DC plans was around 8-10
percent, the OECD said.
A report by British insurer Aviva into the
auto-enrolment schemes said 37 percent of employees who are not
yet auto-enrolled will reject the choice to save for retirement.