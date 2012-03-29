U.S. corporate pensions see record underfunding

March 29 The 100 largest pension funds run by
public U.S. companies had a record funding shortfall of $326.8
billion at the end of 2011, as sagging stock prices and low
interest rates combined to lower investing returns and increase
liabilities, a report released on Thursday by pension consulting
firm Milliman said.
The shortfall at the 100 funds, which collectively manage
about $1.2 trillion, means companies either will need to pour in
billions more dollars of cash or press for further regulatory
relief from Congress. The companies contributed $55.1 billion in
2011 but may need to add more than $80 billion this year,
Milliman said.
Ford Motor Co and Exxon Mobil, which run two
of the largest funds, have already said they plan to add $3.8
billion and $2.9 billion respectively for 2012. And eight other
companies including Boeing Co and Verizon Communications
Inc, have announced planned to contribute at least $1
billion each.
"With over $15 billion already committed by just 10
companies, if the rest of the big funds just keep contributions
at the same level as last year, we'll be up over $80 billion,"
said John Ehrhardt, a principal in Milliman's New York office.
Pension payments do not directly reduce companies' net
income and can reduce taxes owed. But the cash cannot be used
for other purposes like building a new factory or research and
development.
Lawmakers in Washington are weighing a change to a key
accounting rule that dictates how companies calculate their
underfunding levels.
Contributions are generally required when underfunding dips
to having just 80 percent of the money needed. The change being
pushed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others would make it
easier to remain above the 80 percent level.
After two prior years of strong investment returns, the 100
funds gained just 5.9 percent on average in 2011, Milliman
found. Stocks in the United States were flat in 2011 and other
equity markets around the world suffered losses, offsetting big
gains on long-term bonds.
And lower interest rates increased the value of the funds'
future liabilities which are typically calculated with a
discount rate linked to the yield of high-quality corporate
bonds. The median discount rate dropped to 4.8 percent from 5.4
percent a year earlier.
Funds dramatically increased their investment allocation to
bonds at the expense of stocks. The funds had 38 percent in
stocks, 41 percent in bonds and 21 percent in alternatives like
real estate and hedge funds at the end of 2011, Milliman said.
That reflected a nearly 5 percentage point increase in the bond
allocation and the first time bonds exceeded the amount in
stocks in the history of the survey.
The shift is part of a strategy to better match funds'
investments with their future obligations to retirees, said Andy
Hunt, a managing director at money manager BlackRock.
The goal of so-called liability driven investing is to match
the cash flow coming in from a portfolio of bonds with the
retiree payouts the funds know they must make in coming decades,
Hunt said.
"It's been talked about for a long time but it has been
happening gradually," Hunt said.