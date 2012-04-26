UPDATE 2-Pension plans launch $20 bln infrastructure fund

* First fundraising closed at $7.5 billion
* To invest mostly in Europe and North America
* May drive more pension plans to spurn asset managers
By Greg Roumeliotis
April 26 One of Canada's largest pension plans
teamed up on Thursday with Japan's pension funds and some of its
major conglomerates to help raise $20 billion for the world's
largest infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as roads
and airports.
While a handful of the world's biggest pension funds have
the capacity to lead their own investments in infrastructure
assets, the initiative represents an unprecedented effort to cut
out asset managers as middle men in infrastructure investment.
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) said
on Thursday it had committed a total of $7.5 billion together
with Japan's Pension Fund Association and a consortium led by
Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan's largest trading house,
toward the new fund.
Infrastructure funds have traditionally been sponsored by
investment banks, private equity firms and independent asset
managers. If successful, the new fund could have major
implications for the infrastructure asset management industry.
Much of the world's infrastructure is struggling to meet the
needs of a growing and aging population. The Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development estimates $53 trillion of
investment, equivalent to an annual 2.5 percent of global gross
domestic product, will be needed to meet demand over the coming
decades.
Dubbed Global Strategic Investment Alliance (GSIA), the new
fund will invest in assets such as railways, ports and gas
pipelines that have a value of over $2 billion each and are
located primarily in North America and Europe.
The initiative is led by OMERS, which administers the
pensions of 420,000 public sector employees in Ontario such as
police officers, fire fighters and teachers, and has over $55.1
billion in net assets under management. It's infrastructure arm,
Borealis, is a serial acquirer of infrastructure assets and its
portfolio includes the Detroit River Rail Tunnel linking
Michigan to Ontario and a high-speed rail line in Britain.
"Based upon the feedback in the market, we anticipate
welcoming a number of other forward-thinking pension plans and
other long-term institutional investors from around the world
into the GSIA over the next 12 to 18 months," said Jacques
Demers, strategic investments chief executive for OMERS, said in
a statement.
OMERS has committed $5 billion to the fund, Japan's Pension
Fund Association has committed $1.25 billion, and Mitsubishi's
consortium, which includes Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd
and Japan Bank for International Cooperation, has also committed
$1.25 billion. GSIA's fundraising target is $20 billion.
Infrastructure has emerged as a separate asset class to
private equity in the last decade, offering lower returns but
also stable cash flows that are hedged against inflation and are
underpinned by physical assets such as roads and pipelines.
Infrastructure typically has a longer investment horizon
than private equity, which tends to flip assets within three to
seven years, and so it appeals to pension funds looking to match
their long-term liabilities with long-term assets.
But the developing world sees little of such infrastructure
fund investment. Political risk and patchy regulation often
drive pension funds to skip on emerging markets, despite their
attractive demographics, for the safety of infrastructure assets
in Europe and the United States, which have a track record. GSIA
will be no different.