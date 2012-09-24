版本:
New Issue-Penske Truck Leasing sells $1.5 billion in 2 parts

Sept 24 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP/PTL Finance
Corp on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes in
two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: PENSKE TRUCK LEASING 
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    03/15/2016  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.852   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.545 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012    
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2018 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.828   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.41 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 275 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

