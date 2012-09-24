New Issue-Penske Truck Leasing sells $1.5 billion in 2 parts

Sept 24 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP/PTL Finance Corp on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENSKE TRUCK LEASING TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.852 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.545 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.828 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.41 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS