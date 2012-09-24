New Issue-Penske Truck Leasing sells $1.5 billion in 2 parts

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP/PTL Finance Corp on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENSKE TRUCK LEASING TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.852 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.545 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.828 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.41 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.