2012年 8月 15日 星期三

New Issue - Penske Automotive sells $550 mln in notes

Aug 14 Penske Automotive Group Inc on
Tuesday sold $550 million of senior subordinated notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS, J.P. Morgan and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE

AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    10/01/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 5.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/28/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 403 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

