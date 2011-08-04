CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Penson Worldwide plans restructuring, posts wider Q2 loss

(In paragraph 12, corrects interest expense numbers on
long-term debt)
* To restructure co, cut debt
* To sell assets to raise capital
* Q2 loss/shr $1.06vs $0.29 yr-ago
* Q2 oper loss $0.12/shr
* Q2 rev $78.5 mln
Aug 4 Penson Worldwide Inc , which
posted a fifth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, said it
plans to restructure itself after the securities clearing firm
was hurt by low trading volumes and depressed interest rates.
Declining trading volumes have forced companies like
Investment Technology Group and electronic trader Knight
Capital to downsize their work force and cut costs.
Penson Worldwide, which has a market capitalization of $75
million, has lost nearly half its value since making troubling
collateral disclosures in May.
The company said it is in talks to sell Penson Financial
Services Ltd in London, and exploring options to run its
Australia unit as a partnership or go in for an outright sale.
Penson, which has seen price target cuts from brokerages in
July, said it expects the restructuring to help it save $24
million annually, and hopes to raise $100 million from the sale
of assets.
The company said it would expand its outsourcing agreement
with Broadridge Financial Solutions to include Penson's
data centres and save an additional $15-$18 million. It's
current agreement with Broadridge helps it save $7-$10 million.
Penson will also combine its U.S. futures and broker-dealer
business into Pension Financial Services to free up $30 million
in regulatory capital and cut costs by $2 million annually.
Chief Executive Phillip Pendergraft said in a statement that
the clearing firm is "determined to return to profitability."
The cost savings and increased liquidity are expected to
make the company profitable, strengthen the regulatory capital
position of its operating units and pay down debt.
For the second quarter, Penson Worldwide's net loss widened
to $30.2 million, or $1.06 per share, from $7.4 million, or 29
cents a share, last year.
Loss from operations was $3.5 million or 12 cents per share.
The interest expense the company had to pay on its long-term
debt rose to $9.7 million from $7.4 million last year.
Shares of the Dallas-based company closed at $2.61 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)