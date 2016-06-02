Pentair looking to sell valves-and-controls business - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Pentair Plc is exploring a sale of its valves-and-controls business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company, which also makes pumps and other water system products, is working with Citigroup Inc on a potential sale of the unit, which could fetch more than $2 billion, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1U0fwJa)
The valves-and-controls business, Pentair's largest, accounted for 29 percent of the company's total revenue in 2015.
It is unclear how advanced the sale process is and who might be interested, the Journal said.
Pentair declined to comment.
The company reached a deal to absorb Tyco International Plc's flow-control business in 2012 that boosted Pentair's lineup of valves and control systems. (reut.rs/1sPEXTe)
Pentair acquired the business in an all-stock deal valued at $4.6 billion in a tax-free transaction. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process