CORRECTED-Pentair to split into two publicly traded companies

* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
(Corrects first paragraph to say Pentair is based in UK, not the United States)
May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would split up into two publicly traded companies.
One of the companies would focus on its water treatment equipment business.
The other would comprise its electrical business, which makes stainless steel, aluminum and non-metallic enclosures that guard sensitive electrical and electronic equipment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.